Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Baltimore County mother and daughter make unique artwork to help families affected by autism

Videos
Cassie's Creation
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 06:38:57-04

PARKTON, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County mother and daughter found a special connection during the pandemic and are making artwork to support autism awareness. Jennifer Drucker, of Parkton, and her daughter, Cassie, who suffers from severe autism, are using extra time at home to explore Cassie's passion to paint.

The mother and daughter duo started Cassie's Creations and are making one of a kind masterpieces with acrylic paint and secret ingredients. Each painting is unique and made without a paintbrush. The paintings range in price from $20 to $225 and can be customized in size and color.

A portion of Cassie's Creations' proceeds this April, will be given to Pathfinders For Autism. Paintings can also be donated to senior centers, special needs schools and hospitals. Jennifer and Cassie will match every donation received.

To learn more about Cassie's Creations, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020