Baltimore County mother and daughter make unique artwork to help families affected by autism

PARKTON, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County mother and daughter found a special connection during the pandemic and are making artwork to support autism awareness. Jennifer Drucker, of Parkton, and her daughter, Cassie, who suffers from severe autism, are using extra time at home to explore Cassie's passion to paint.

The mother and daughter duo started Cassie's Creations and are making one of a kind masterpieces with acrylic paint and secret ingredients. Each painting is unique and made without a paintbrush. The paintings range in price from $20 to $225 and can be customized in size and color.

A portion of Cassie's Creations' proceeds this April, will be given to Pathfinders For Autism. Paintings can also be donated to senior centers, special needs schools and hospitals. Jennifer and Cassie will match every donation received.

To learn more about Cassie's Creations, click here.