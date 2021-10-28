Baltimore County crossing guard is reunited with students after being struck by car

TOWSON, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A beloved crossing guard has been reunited with students at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson after being badly injured in a car accident. The school warmly welcomed Tess Cunningham last Friday with an outdoor waving parade following mass.

"Anyone who witnessed it, it just pulled on your heart strings because it obviously had a great emotional impact on Tess, the kids, many of whom over the months were asking how she is, if they will see her again. This gave them a chance to see her in the flesh and blood and to see her smiling face again, " Father Jeffrey Dauses, pastor of The Immacuate Heart of Mary Church said.

It was the first time Ms. Cunningham had been back to Immaculate Heart since being struck by a car last Spring while on duty at another school.

Father Dauses says Ms. Cunningham is an extremely important part of the Immaculate Heart community and always has a kind, encouraging word for students.

