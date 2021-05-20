Baltimore City elementary school seeks donations of bikes & scooters for summer students

BALTIMORE — Abbottson Elementary School is collecting new and gently used bikes and scooters for prek and kindergarten students who enroll in the summer learning program. It is a fun incentive that principal Cathleen Miles hopes will draw more kids to the classroom for in-person learning.

The school needs approximately 60 bikes and scooters and is also collecting contributions to provide aftercare for students. If you would like to make a donation, please call the school

at 443-984-2685 or contact them on Facebook. If the school receives more donations than hoped for, it will give them to older students and also distribute them to other schools.

To learn more about Baltimore City Public Schools' summer learning program, click here.