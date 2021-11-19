Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants' Stuff the Truck event on November 20

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps File
Chick-fil-A offers free sandwiches for opening day
Posted at 4:20 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 04:20:17-05

The 45 Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming together for their Stuff the Truck event to collect donations for Toys For Tots.

14 trucks will be set up throughout Central Maryland to collect toys. Each person who donates will receive an offer card for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich and the first 50 will get a special Chick-fil-A t-shirt.

People can also donate through this Amazon wish-list and receive an offer card for a free chicken sandwich.

Here are the locations of the Stuff the Trucks:

  • The Food Court entrance at the Mall in Columbia
  • Chick-fil-A Forrest Hill
  • Centre at Glen Burnie, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
  • Owings Mills Square, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
  • Nottingham Square, Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Westfield Annapolis Mall, JC Penney parking lot
  • The Village at Waugh Chapel, near the Clock Tower
  • Towson Town Center, lot at Fairmount Avenue
  • Eastpoint Mall, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
  • Chick-fil-A Abingdon, Constant Friendship Blvd.
  • Chick-fil-A at Pasadena Crossing
  • Eldersburg Crossing Shopping Center, Five Below
  • Kent Island Chick-fil-A, on side near Big Lots
  • Merritt Clubs, Canton
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019