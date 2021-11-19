Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants' Stuff the Truck event on November 20

The 45 Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are coming together for their Stuff the Truck event to collect donations for Toys For Tots.
14 trucks will be set up throughout Central Maryland to collect toys. Each person who donates will receive an offer card for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich and the first 50 will get a special Chick-fil-A t-shirt.
People can also donate through this Amazon wish-list and receive an offer card for a free chicken sandwich.
Here are the locations of the Stuff the Trucks:
- The Food Court entrance at the Mall in Columbia
- Chick-fil-A Forrest Hill
- Centre at Glen Burnie, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
- Owings Mills Square, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
- Nottingham Square, Dick's Sporting Goods
- Westfield Annapolis Mall, JC Penney parking lot
- The Village at Waugh Chapel, near the Clock Tower
- Towson Town Center, lot at Fairmount Avenue
- Eastpoint Mall, lot next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant
- Chick-fil-A Abingdon, Constant Friendship Blvd.
- Chick-fil-A at Pasadena Crossing
- Eldersburg Crossing Shopping Center, Five Below
- Kent Island Chick-fil-A, on side near Big Lots
- Merritt Clubs, Canton