Ballet After Dark provides free, unique therapy to survivors of trauma and violence

GTK: Ballet After Dark
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 07:55:50-04

BALTIMORE — Ballet After Dark provides free, unique therapy to survivors of trauma and violence. It is a nine month program that uses a holistic approach to help women heal.

The therapy focuses on the fundamentals of ballet but has expanded to include other forms of dance. Each class focuses on self care and rebuilding confidence. It also includes a variety of guest speakers, financial literacy workshops and monthly counseling.

If you are interested in signing up for Ballet After Dark, a new session is beginning this Fall. It will be a hybrid course with in-person and virtual workshops. Click here for more information.

