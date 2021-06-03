Balance Point Wellness addresses mixed emotions of returning to office

BALTIMORE — Many people are experiencing mixed emotions of joy and fear as they are asked to return back to the office. Kate DeRaffele, LCPAT, ATR-BC, Associate Director of Balance Point Wellness, says it is important to know these feelings are normal.

"If it took us six months to adjust to working virtually it may take us six months to adjust to being back in person and that is okay. I think that one of the good things that came from all of this is us remembering self care is a really important part of our survival and everyday functioning," DeRaffele said.

If you have high levels of stress and anxiety, it is recommended that you take your time transitioning back to pre-pandemic behavior. If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, wear it. Make adjustments on your terms and communicate your feelings with your boss or human resources department.

"I would recommend if you are experiencing difficulties with this adjustment, if there are ongoing issues with depression, social anxiety potentially substance use, you are very much encouraged to reach out to us at Balance Point. We have several locations and a telehealth division and are here for you to offer to offer that support. Several of us are also running support groups to assist in that socialization and peer support element that we have all missed so dearly over the past 15 months," DeRaffele said.

For more information on the services available at Balance Point Wellness, click here.