AUTISM AWARENESS: Fun, in-person Great Puzzle Pursuit Scavenger Hunt planned to help families affected by autism

HARFORD AND BALTIMORE COUNTIES — Autism is a lifelong journey and Pathfinders For Autism is there to assist families every step of the way. The non-profit was founded in 2000 and has become the largest organization for autism in the state of Maryland. It provides families with free services, education and training and needs your support more than ever.

Pathfinders For Autism is partnering with Compass Home Realty to host a fun, in-person Great Puzzle Pursuit Scavenger Hunt. Participants will be challenged to complete more than one hundred missions throughout Harford and Baltimore counties over the weekend of May 21. Many missions can be completed in your own backyard, others will take you throughout the community and will help support local businesses.

You can register individually or as a team for $10 and will receive bonus points for creativity and spirit. Participants of the scavenger hunt have the chance to win great prizes that include $1,000 in cash, a week stay in Ocean City, and a crab feast from Jimmy's Famous Seafood for up to twenty people.

Click here to register for the Great Puzzle Pursuit Scavenger Hunt or become an event sponsor. If you would like to learn more about Pathfinders For Autism, click here.