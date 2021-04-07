Atlantic Coast Mortgage in Owings Mills raises $25k to pay utility bills for Marylanders in need

OWINGS MILLS, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County business is stepping up to help Marylanders struggling to pay bills and hopes their generosity will inspire others to give back to the community.

Neil Sweren and Scott Eisgrau, Senior Vice Presidents of Atlantic Coast Mortgage in Owings Mills contributed $3,000 of their own money to The Fuel Fund of Maryland, an organization that helps residents in need pay utility bills. Atlantic Coast Mortgage matched the donation and challenged them to raise more money for the cause. With the support of family and friends, Neil and Scott were able to collect just over $25,000. The donations helped pay off thirty two utility bills for residents facing shutoffs in Reisterstown, Owings Mills, and Pikesville.

The Fuel Fund of Maryland has assisted approximately 9,000 residents this year. Due to the pandemic, help is needed more than ever. To apply for assistance or make a donation to The Fuel Fund of Maryland, click here. Donors can remain anonymous and can also specify what neighorhood you would like your donation to help.