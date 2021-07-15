Anne Arundel County special needs student has dance party to reunite with school resource officer

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Andrew Ladd just finished eighth grade at Arundel Mill Middle School. Like many students, he spent the year learning virtually. He greatly missed seeing his friends, teachers, but most of all, he missed Corporal Ashley Carpenter.

The special needs students formed a friendship with Corporal Carpenter, his school resource officer. During the pandemic, the pair kept in touch through Facetime and drive by visits. Their most fun was had dancing together from a distance. Andrew and Corporal Carpenter's favorite song to dance to is Uptown Funk. The corporal also plays Lean On Me every time she visits Andrew's house.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and case numbers improving, the friends have finally reunited. They recently celebrated with an ultimate dance party at Bitty and Beau's Coffee Shop in Annapolis. Andrew and Corporal will both move on to Crofton High School and look forward to making memories together in the years to come.