Police officers deliver basketball hoop to kids in Glen Burnie

Officers deliver basketball hoop to kids
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 22, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police officers gave children in Glen Burnie a surprise they will never forget.

While patrolling McNamara Drive earlier this month, Officers Bayton, Schnell and PFC Neall noticed kids playing basketball without a hoop.

They stepped in and created hoops with their arms so the children play.

The officers did not stop there and delivered a full size basketball hoop the very next day.

The fire department helped them fill the base with water and set it up.

