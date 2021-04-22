Police officers deliver basketball hoop to kids in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police officers gave children in Glen Burnie a surprise they will never forget.

While patrolling McNamara Drive earlier this month, Officers Bayton, Schnell and PFC Neall noticed kids playing basketball without a hoop.

They stepped in and created hoops with their arms so the children play.

The officers did not stop there and delivered a full size basketball hoop the very next day.

The fire department helped them fill the base with water and set it up.

WMAR-2 News is always looking for positive news in the community. Email Good To Know story ideas to lauren.cook@wmar.com.