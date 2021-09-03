Watch
Anne Arundel County police officer goes above and beyond to help mother and son in need

Officer does good deed
Posted at 11:10 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:10:22-04

ANNAPOLIS, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An Anne Arundel County police officer has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help a family in need. While patrolling The Festival of Riva, Corporal Villatoro, came across a woman sifting through a dumpster with her young son. He knew right away he needed to help.

Corporal Villatoro exchanged contact information with the mother and son and met them later that day at Target for back to school shopping. He bought the boy a new pair of shoes, socks and shirt. It was a day that the four year veteran of the police department will never forget.

"I think any officer on scene would have acted the same. I'm just speechless. It's a great feeling," Corporal Villatoro said.

Corporal Villatoro's kindness has inspired other officers to help the family. Donations of school supplies for the boy are now being collected.

