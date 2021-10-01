Annapolis business offers free house cleanings to Marylanders fighting cancer

ANNAPOLIS, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An Anne Arundel County business is offering free house cleanings to people fighting cancer. Diana Vasquez, of Annapolis, has been colon cancer free for twenty years and knows firsthand the difficulties the diagnosis brings. That is why she is using her business to make a difference for others.

"If God didn't step in and heal me I wouldn't be here. It really is it is really important for me to give back and help others," Vasquez, owner of Couture Kleen said.

Couture Kleen typically gives away two free house cleanings a month to Marylanders with cancer, but this October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is offering two house cleanings to thirty one different people is giving away two free house cleanings to thirty one different people for every day of the month.

It is my honor to be able to do this for people. It makes me feel good. When I wake up in the morning and I think about how I'm going to help somebody. It just makes me and my team feel really good and it reminds me that I'm alive for this reason," Vasquez said.

Couture Kleen services the Greater Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington area. If you would like to apply for free cleaning services, click here or email customerservice@couturekleen.com. If selected, Diana's hubsand will also provide a complimentary power washing of the outside of your home.