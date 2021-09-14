Watch
American Visionary Art Museums wins $10k grant in John Oliver's National Museum Contest

Posted at 6:47 AM, Sep 14, 2021
BALTIMORE — The American Visionary Art Museum has been selected to win John Oliver's National Museum Contest. It was chosen out of nearly one thousand submissions and will receive a $10,000 grant for its operations. The contest will also award a matching donation to The Maryland Food Bank, which was the museum's chosen nonprofit organization.

As a contest winner, The American Visionary Art Museum will have the opportunity to display three weird works of art selected by the Last Week Tonight host. The cultural exhibit will run November 1-22 and will be an experience you do not want to miss.

Despite its small budget, The American Visionary Art Museum continues to top multiple lists of best national attractions. For more information on the museum and its upcoming John Oliver exhibit, click here.

