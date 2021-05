ABINGDON, HARFORD COUNTY — A little girl in Abingdon has opened a lemonade stand with a special purpose.

Ireland Edwards, 6, is donating proceeds from every cup sold to a fireman with cancer that her father works with. She plans to raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge this summer

in honor of her brother.

If you would like to support Ireland's lemonade stand, it is open on weekends outside of her home on Walnut Hill Road in Abingdon.