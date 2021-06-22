Aberdeen nurse wins Daisy Award for efforts during pandemic

ABERDEEN, Md. — Top honors are given to a nurse in Aberdeen for going above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

Kelly Harper, a nephrology nurse who works with dialysis patients at Davita, has been given the Daisy Award to recognize her life saving efforts. When Kelly's administrator was diagnosed with COVID-19, she stepped up to lead her team during the staff's most challenging times.

"I have a life mission to be a blessing to one person everyday, the more the merrier but at least one. Being a nurse you get to do that everyday. It's just who I am and what I love doing. I can't imagine doing anything else," Harper said.

Congratulations to Kelly Harper on receiving the Daisy Award!

