A night of magic, pizza & drinks is planned to benefit The Baltimore Humane Society

BALTIMORE — Cockails, Mocktails & More is planned this Sunday, April 25 to benefit The Baltimore Humane Society. It is a night of fun that features magic, pizza and drinks to raise money for the shelter that heavily relies on donations.

Adam Stone, mentalist and magician, will perform hypnosis and good old fashion trickery in a virtual experience. Take home gourmet pizza kits and an online cooking demonstration will be provided by La Cuchara in Hampden. Attendees will also hear from a mixologist from Cane Collective to whip up a magical drink with Tito's Vodka.

If you would like to take part in Cocktails, Mocktails & More, tickets can be purchased here. Tickets for two cost $75. A family four pack of magic, pizza, salad, cookies and candy will cost $100. Proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Humane Society. To learn more about the shelter, click here.

