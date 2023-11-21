Watch Now
A grand reopening of a place where young athletes can thrive in Brooklyn Park

Posted at 8:26 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:26:52-05

BROOKLYN PARK, MD — The grass, well the turf, is greener now at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

The community came together to celebrate the grand reopening of the Brooklyn Park Athletic Complex at Brooklyn Park Middle School after it got a much-needed makeover.

The field is the largest the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundationhas ever developed.

The project, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks and the state of Maryland, made major improvements for redeveloping the facility.

There is now a lit eight-lane 400-meter track and field facility, a lighted synthetic turf multi-purpose field, including a regulation 100-yard football field, a concession and restroom building, pathways, tennis and basketball courts.

The cost of the project was $9.4 million.

After a ribbon cutting, young athletes with the Academia de Glen Burnie put the new turf to the test with an exhibition soccer match.

