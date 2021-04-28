92-year-old Parkville man finds purrfect companion at The Humane Society of Harford County

PARKVILLE, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Pets have been good company for a lot of people during the pandemic, especially for a 92-year-old man in Parkville.

When Bill Schoeffield lost his beloved cat, Gabby, at the beginning of the pandemic, he was left incredibly lonely at his apartment at Oak Crest Senior Living. He knew he needed another four legged friend and that is what led him to Georgie at The Humane Society of Harford County. Georgie was the first cat Mr. Schoeffield met at the shelter and he immediately fell in love with the orange tabby, now named Rascal. Rascal now brings incredible joy to Mr. Schoeffield and his friends at the retirement community.

Mr. Schoeffield is incredibly thankful to The Humane Society of Harford County for the opportunity to open his home and heart to Rascal. There are many other animals still waiting for their forever homes at The Humane Society of Harford County. If you are interested in pet adoption, click here to browse the shelter's available pets.