9-year-old girl with spina bifida takes stand against bullies with new business

BALTIMORE — Taylor Thomas of Baltimore is taking a stand against bullies with a brand new business. The 9 year-old was born with spina bifida and has been bullied because of her disability. "They will say I'm ugly. I'm the wheelchair girl," Thomas said.

Taylor enjoyed painting her nails to get herself through tough times and that's what inspired her business, Lola Marie Polish. She is now selling homemade nail polish that she hopes will empower other people like her. Lola Marie Polish now offers over forty different colors, all vegan and cruelty free, each with their own unique name. "I want people that look like me to be to be happy and to know they can do anything," Thomas said.

Lola Marie Polish is donating a portion from every bottle sold to The Casey Cares Foundation. Proceeds will also help purchased an accessible van for Taylor's family.

If you would like to purchase Lola Marie polish, click here.