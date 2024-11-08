8-year-old keeps dad's memory alive by spreading love in the community

BALTIMORE — “To whom much is given, much is required,” said Chevria Meekins.

Oliver Wilkins, 8, and his grandmother Chevria Meekins pack bags for the homeless.

It's sort of a family tradition that began with Oliver and his dad making sandwiches for people in their community.

“He always instilled in my grandson helping others, being kind,” said Meekins.

Things took a tragic turn in February when Oliver's dad died of a degenerative neurological disease.

In his father's memory, Oliver started “Like Father Like Sun” to keep the mission alive.

They’re getting ready for the 2nd annual Feed the Homeless event.

“Last time we had Turkey. They were pulling them out and eating right then and there. But then I was like who doesn’t like a PB & J,” said Meekins.

Dozens of kids, of all ages, fill bags with items like toothbrushes, lip balm, juice and sandwiches.

“Each child took 7 bags and were responsible to find 7 people to give too. I was getting phone calls from parents like do you have anymore bags?! We got rid of ours, this child wants to do more,” said Meekins.

In every bundle is a handwritten note from the child.

“Children who don't judge. Children who are so innocent. Children who are so genuine was giving them the bags. That alone was making them feel good,” said Meekins.

Meekins knows her late son, Lavon, would be proud.

“We in the game, we in the game and we just going up. And this is very emotional for me,” said Meekins.

It’s emotional but heartwarming watching Oliver carry on the tradition.

“We’re going to take this up a notch and include other children like you because that’s where it begins. They’re going to make this whole world better," said Meekins.

The event is November 16th at Club and Cycle in Windsor Mill.

Click here, for more information on how your kid can participate.