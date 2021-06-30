Watch
7-year-old author publishes books and writes song to help the planet

Taking care of the earth
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 30, 2021
BETHESDA, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Aiden Adams, 7, of Bethedsa has written several books to help make the world a better place. The young author has released "There Are No Sheep in New York City, Growly Bear, Racefish, and There Are No Porcupines in DC" to inspire readers to do their part in helping our planet.

Each title showcases Aiden's imagination and focuses on the environment. "I love our planet. It's our home. It's where we play and sing and eat and breathe. Everyone one of us need to protect our planet from pollutants and climate change," Adams said.

In addition to writing books, Aiden has also released a special song, "I Love You Earth." Listen here.

Aiden plans on releasing a brand new book called "Beauty Butter" this July. He is donating proceeds from every book sold to various environmental charities. To learn more about Aiden's
books and cause, click here.

