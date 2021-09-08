2 days left to donate a book to a Baltimore student through the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is proudly supporting the 5th annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. We are collecting donations to buy brand new books for children attending title one schools in Baltimore City and hope you will consider donating to the cause.

Research reveals that many kids living in under served communities do not have any books to read at home. the one in four kids in the United States grow up with learning how to read. Two thirds of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of the fourth grade will end up in jail or on welfare. Help us change those statistics.

There are two days left to donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. If you would like to buy a book for a child in need, click here. You can also pledge a donation by text message. Text WMAR to 345345. Text message and data rate will apply.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is part of The Scripps Howard Foundation's commitment to promoting literacy. Every television station that Scripps owns is participating in the fundraiser. WMAR-2 News' very own employees have donated more $5,000 to the book drive this year. Since the campaign has started, the station has given away tens of thousands of books to children throughout the Baltimore community.