10-Year-Old girl from Rodgers Forge organizes Cartwheels For Canned Goods to support The Maryland Food Bank

GTK: Cartwheels for a good cause
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 08:24:36-04

RODGERS FORGE, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County girl has put a unique twist on a fundraiser for The Maryland Food Bank.

Willa Prue of Rodgers Forge organized Cartwheels For Canned Goods to help people in need. For every can Willa collects, she performs a cartwheel. Willa posts updates on Next Door and
Facebook to update the community on her progress. Last year, she collected more than 400 cans. Willa hopes to reach 500 donations this year.

If you would like to contribute to Cartwheels For Canned Goods, donations can be dropped off on the porch of 219 Dumbarton Road through Father's Day.

