- MD Wine Festival: Local vineyards are taking over Carroll County tomorrow for the Maryland Wine Festival. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Farm Museum in Westminster. You can sample wines, Enjoy delicious food, and do a little shopping, all while listening to live music. Tickets are required.
- Breathe Love Music Festival: The Breathe Love Music Festival is happening tomorrow at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace. Six bands are performing throughout the day, starting at noon.
A portion of the sales will go to Breathe 379, a nonprofit that provides things like clothing and groceries to families in need in Harford County.
- Prelude to Pride Concert: Baltimore's Pride month kicks off this Sunday! There will be a "Prelude to Pride" concert at first at Franklin Presbyterian Church. It starts at 3 p.m. There will also be an art auction, with proceeds going to Aids Action Baltimore.
- National Trails Day: Tomorrow, why not check out one of the state's trails in honor of National Trail Day? Every first Saturday in June it's a nation wide reminder to take care of these trails and celebrate outdoor recreation and community connection. Here in Maryland, several state parks have planned events.
Good wine, good music and a kick-off to Pride month! Here's a look at your weekend planner.
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