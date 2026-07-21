'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress known for her breakout role in the 'Godzilla' films, died in a car crash in Frederick County early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the 11400 block of Windsor Road.

Police say a 1995 Honda Accord, driven by a 19-year-old Frederick man, traveled off the right side of two-lane roadway and struck a culvert.

Speeding is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

In addition to the driver, two passengers were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One passenger declined medical treatment, but the second passenger, identified as 18-year-old Hottle, later died from her injuries.

Hottle was best known for her roles in two Godzilla films. She played Jia, a character who formed a strong bond with King Kong in 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

Joshua Hottle posted a 23 minute video speaking in American sign language, captioned "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take."

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also paid tribute to her in a heartfelt statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the school wrote. "Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time."

The school emphasized that they have limited information and asked for privacy for Hottle's family while refraining from speculation about the accident's circumstances. Counseling and support services are being provided for students and staff affected by the loss.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to this investigation is asked to contact 301-600-1046.