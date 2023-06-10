25 gifts your dad will love this Father’s Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Father’s Day is right around the corner (it’s June 18 this year), and we Americans will collectively spend about $22.9 billion on our dear old dads. Here are several gift ideas to help you put your money towards a present he’ll love. This list has budget-friendly options and splurges, digital finds (like a smart thermometer) and analog pleasures (like an actual, tactile book).

If your dad follows the news, he probably knows that air pollution has become increasingly (and in some places alarmingly) common, no matter where you live. And researchers are now finding that the air inside our homes can be more polluted than the outdoor air.

For $178.90 on Amazon, you can buy him the 2930 Wave Plus radon and air quality monitor, which will let him know how much pollution is in his immediate surroundings.

It can also alert him to the times when he ought to wear a mask outside because of a nearby wildfire or smog alerts. This monitor (which has won awards for consumer electronics and innovation) will give him the information he needs about six indoor air factors: radon, airborne chemicals, carbon dioxide, temperature, air pressure and humidity.

Out of more than 2,200 Amazon ratings, this monitor receives an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

A reviewer named Samantha wrote, “I love that I can wave my hand over the unit and it flashes green for ‘good’, yellow for ‘pay attention’ and red for ‘take action now or gtfo!’. I feel like a Jedi from Star Trek!”

Does your dad have a pinched nerve in his back, a sore shoulder from pickleball or a bad case of text neck? The rechargeable TENS unit muscle stimulator, which is selling on Amazon for $30.95, is a massager that offers professional-grade relief for aches and pain throughout your body.

It comes with adhesive pads that he’ll attach to the pain area and a TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) unit that he can set to various modes of pulsing massage, like Shiatsu/Deep Tissue, Low Intensity with Kneading/Knocking, Cupping, Acupuncture and Tapping.

Out of more than 15,700 global ratings, this product receives an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Laura Traud tried it after injuring her shoulder last summer.

“WHAT A DIFFERENCE!” she wrote in her 5-star review. “After one use, I was able to raise my arm higher than I have since July. And after the second use, I could put on my shirt without having extreme pain. “

Do you have an outdoorsy dad who likes to tailgate, camp or just hang out with friends in the backyard? He might appreciate this pop-up canopy tent, which is now $248.86 on Amazon.

It’s made of a durable, fire-retardant fabric that blocks about 99% of UV rays (not to mention rain), and it folds up easily into a portable wheel bag when he’s ready to go home. It comes in six sizes and about 17 colors, so prepare to spend some time figuring out which one he’d like best!

Out of more than 4,700 Amazon ratings, this tent scores an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Some dads like to tinker; some enjoy golfing. And some would rather just … relax. For that last dad type, some comfy, zero-gravity chairs are the way to go. This set of two adjustable steel mesh zero-gravity lounge chairs, which are on sale for $100 on Amazon, are lightweight enough to fold up and carry to the beach, the pool or a kid’s soccer game. But it’s the ergonomic design that seems to have won it a 4.5 out of 5 stars among its more than 52,000 ratings.

“The real magic of these chairs was in their zero gravity reclining feature,” wrote reviewer Fadi Shamaan. “With a simple push back, we were able to lay completely flat and feel weightless. It was like floating on a cloud!”

Some people enjoy the sound of a fan, which is why it’s a typical setting in sound machines. (The LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine has 10 different “fan settings,” for example.) But your father might prefer a quiet fan. In that case, consider gifting him the 42-inch Dreo tower fan from Amazon for $89.99.

This energy-efficient, ultra-quiet, bladeless fan has six speeds and oscillates 90 degrees to cool the whole room. Out of more than 20,000 Amazon ratings, it receives an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Retired_marine_307 admired the intuitive and user-friendly mobile app that comes with this fan. “Whether you’re lounging on the couch or lying in bed, you can effortlessly adjust the fan settings without having to get up,” he wrote.

Is your dad watching his health? Black seed oil, or black cumin, is an herbal supplement that’s been consumed for its healing properties for centuries. Full of antioxidants and bioactive compounds, people take it to alleviate inflammation, reduce blood sugar levels, manage their weight and boost skin and hair health.

Horbaach’s quick-release black seed oil softgel capsules, which are $15.49 on Amazon, are also a good source of omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. Out of almost 7,700 ratings, it receives an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Wayne from Philly titled his review “Easier to take gel caps rather than oil itself” and wrote that it cures “almost anything but death.”

Who says adults can’t enjoy a nice kick scooter? If you think your dad would like a quick and planet-friendly way to zip around, buy him his very own LaScoota professional scooter for $99.99 on Amazon. There are some nice safety features, too — including an extra-wide, non-slip deck, heat-treated brakes and high-impact shock absorption.

Out of more than 15,700 global ratings, this scooter averages 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Jessica wrote, “Parking at my work is extremely expensive, so I find free street parking and ride the scooter the rest of the way to the office. It easily folds and fits in my trunk and can stand up and slide in right next to my desk at work.”

You could offer to wash your dad’s car for Father’s Day. Or, you could buy him a tool he can use to do it himself. This pressure washer gun has five different nozzles for different uses, with the gentlest one suitable for watering flowers and plants.

While the list price is $39.99, this pressure washer gun with an extension wand is currently on sale on Amazon for $31.49. Out of over 6,700 ratings, this washer gun has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

About 36.5 million people played pickleball at least once in 2021-2022, and at least 8.9 million have been doing it regularly. Is your dad one of them? Consider buying him a set of two Gonex Pickleball Paddles, which Amazon has on sale for $56.99 (down from $69.99).

The paddles come with two outdoor balls, two indoor balls and a carry bag. These paddles received more than 4,900 ratings and received an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

WebMD says water flossers are a good option for people with arthritis or other problems using their hands. If that sounds like your dad (or if you know he’s pretty fastidious about cleaning his teeth), the Waterpik water flosser, which is selling for $37.97 on Amazon, could be a great gift.

Out of over 40,400 ratings on Amazon, this product averages 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Dwayne H calls it “a fantastic device that has taken my oral hygiene routine to the next level … One thing that really impressed me was how compact and easy to use it is.”

If your dad needs a new lawn mower, now is the time to buy this 21-inch LM2142SP electric dual-port walk-behind self-propelled version. It’s on sale for $699 at Amazon (down from the original $799.99). It comes with two lithium batteries and runs for up to 80 minutes on a single charge.

This mower had more than global ratings with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

A reviewer named Chris wrote, “Much lighter than a gas mower so maneuvering around tree trunks and other yard obstacles was much easier and climbed gentle hills with no issues. Mower makes very little noise so you will make your neighbors happy also.”

Imagine how much fun you’ll have at your Father’s Day brunch when Dad rips open the wrapping of his gift and finds … this rechargeable laser tag set! It’s $199.99 at Amazon right now, which is 20% off the original price.

This set comes with its own charging station, and the guns have four modes (Pistol, Automatic, Laser, and Rocket) and a 150-foot range. They also have a flashlight and child-safe infrared emissions.

With over 5,000 ratings, this set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars. You get four guns, four vests, and the charging station.

“Easy to use,” wrote 5-star reviewer Guy. “We could play in 15 minutes from opening the package. Guns are accurate and playable both outdoors and inside.”

If your dad is a technophile, he’d probably love to control his home’s heating and cooling system with a smart thermostat. The Mysa smart thermostat for electric baseboard and in-wall heaters is $149 on Amazon, and it will integrate with whatever other tech he’s got going on in his home, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. In less than a minute, he can also use the app to put his thermostat on a schedule.

Out of almost 760 ratings, this thermostat averages 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Would Dad like a glider bench for the porch or patio? Here’s the one to buy: The Lifetime 60276 glider bench looks like wood, but it’s made of much more durable polystyrene that will not warp, chip, crack or peel. It’s on Amazon for $223.99, where it’s received more than 460 ratings that average 4.3 out of 5.

In general, the reviewers loved the heavy-duty sturdiness of this bench, though some complained that it wasn’t easy to put together.

“Not so simple to assemble, but overall very pleased with the quality of the materials and how sturdy it is,” wrote reviewer Christoper Dillman.

For a dad who struggles to fall or stay asleep, this non-drug method of relaxation might do the trick. The Dodow Sleep Aid, which costs $59.99 on its official website, projects a soft, pulsing light on the ceiling. The effect is hypnotic and is meant to soothe anxious thoughts and slow breathing.

Now, your father may be skeptical. But there’s no risk involved here since Dodow offers a money-back guarantee if this machine doesn’t help you sleep within 100 days. Out of more than 230 reviews on Google Shopping, the Dodow averages 4 out of 5 stars.

Does your dad just want to chill with a beer? Then serve it to him in a double-walled beer glass, which you can get in a set of two at Wayfair for $25.89 (30% off).

Dad can put these tumblers, which hold a pint of any drink, in the freezer for two hours. Then, the gel-filled plastic walls will keep his beer, ale, stout, pilsner or hard cider cold for much longer than an average glass would. He can also use the silicone band to easily grip the cup.

Reviewers say the glasses look great and really work to keep beverages cold even in summer heat.

If your dad’s used to grocery store beef jerky, you’ll blow his mind by getting him the real deal. Sign him up for a beef jerky subscription from Craft Jerky Co, and he’ll receive a monthly selection of various flavors from the “finest artisan jerky” makers across the country. The cost ranges from $30 to $33 per month, depending on how many months you commit to at a time.

Reviewer Aaron G gave the service five stars and wrote, “I got it for my dad (who is impossible to shop for) and he loved it!”

Kelsey M wrote, “Such good flavors! Not that processed stuff you get from the stores. This is REAL beef jerky.”

If your dad likes to travel and hike, then he needs to read “100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Scenic Trails” by Kate Siber. This guide from Barnes & Noble on sale for $27.99 breaks down the must-hike trails from all over the world, based on length and difficulty level. It also includes wildlife-spotting tips, essential travel tidbits about the surrounding areas and a helpful gear guide.

Out of more than 130 ratings on Goodreads, this averages 4.27 out of 5 stars.

“This book gave me a serious case of wanderlust,” wrote reviewer Stacey. “I can’t believe how lucky we are to live in such an incredible world to explore. I have completed one hike in this book. Only 99 more to go!”

Got a dad who loves history? Between trips to Gettysburg Battlefield and Colonial Williamsburg, he needs something to read. Here’s the solution: Buy him a History by Mail Subscription from Ari Siegel, which ranges in cost from $40 for a six-month collection to $76 for 12 months.

This isn’t like reading a history book. He’ll be perusing detailed replicas of historical documents like Albert Einstein’s mail correspondence with Franklin Roosevelt or Rosa Parks’ police report after she wouldn’t give up her seat on the bus. Archivists unearthed the actual, fascinating documents, and a team of graphic designers has recreated them.

Based on more than 120 reviews on the site, who give the subscription 4.78 out of 5 stars, 95% of respondents would recommend the subscription to a friend.

“My dad is a huge history buff, and, he’s also very hard to shop for,” reviewer Jessica wrote. “His face lit up when he opened this gift and he was genuinely happy to receive it!”

For the brand-new dad, here is a perfect gift: The Dad Hoodie. The designers of this comfy clothing item set out to help dads who don’t like carting around unwieldy diaper bags. But they need somewhere to keep all the baby gear.

Enter this hoodie, which is equipped with numerous baby gear-sized compartments. See the photo below? The hoodie can hold all those things so dad’s hands are free to hold the baby. The hoodie sells for $108, but there is a 15% off coupon on the site and free shipping for Father’s Day.

More than 130 reviewers gave the Dad hoodie a 4.9 out of 5-star rating, so it’s a safe bet for a great gift!

If your father doesn’t have a home security system already, he could probably benefit from a wireless camera. Not only does it deter burglars, but it can help him to keep tabs on pets or kids, too. And right now this 2K Wi-Fi camera with outdoor night vision is selling at Walmart for a steeply reduced price of $39.99 (down from $129.99). The 130-degree surveillance range works inside and outside, and it includes a two-way audio feature.

Out of more than 750 Walmart reviewers, the average rating is 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“We have a fenced in area but our dogs are little houdinis that like to escape,” wrote a verified purchaser. “This camera is perfect for monitoring them — you can see in real time with crystal clear photo quality, and talk to them if they’re digging or misbehaving.”

As Father’s Day approaches, it’s possible that your dad already has a lot of stuff. Maybe he actually needs somewhere to put his stuff. If so, this storage shed is steeply discounted right now at Walmart. Originally $699.99, this 6-by-4-foot galvanized steel shed is selling for $289.99.

He can store whatever he likes inside it; there’s enough room for items like ladders, snow shovels, bikes, lawnmowers, gardening supplies or even a grill. Out of more than 160 reviews, this shed has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

“Have been using this shed for almost 3 months, during which time the shed has been subjected to winds of over 100 mph for several hours and it is still standing,” wrote reviewer Ryan. “The fact that it survived the hurricane relatively well speaks a lot about its structure.”

If the idea of spending time around a campfire and roasting s’mores is your father’s idea of a good time, this table top fire pit may be right up his alley. If you’re tight on space in your backyard or just want to have a more intimate gathering around the table, the Mesa table top fire pit from Solo Stove is the perfect gift for dad this Father’s Day.

Our product-testing experts reviewed the Solo Stove and loved the fact that it required zero setup and could be used straight out of the box. They also loved how quickly the flames get going once lit, as well as the large size of the flames. The quick burn time means you won’t have to worry about the fire taking forever to die out once you head inside.

The stove comes in five colors and includes a nylon carrying case, making it easy to store and transport. One of the biggest bonuses of the Mesa Table is that it is smokeless, which makes it even better for smaller spaces. You can pick one up in several hues on Amazon or direct from Solo Stove in five chic colors.

Birkenstocks hold a special place in many people’s hearts for a reason. In the last few years, the traditionally hippie sandal often worn by crunchy-granola types has seen a massive shift in popularity, and is now being paired with, dare we say, chic, outfits. In a way you get the best of both worlds with Birkenstocks: comfort and practicality combined with a fashion-forward edge.

If you want to give your dad the gift of style this Father’s Day, these super-comfortable Arizona sandals from Birkenstock for sale at Zappos will do just the trick. The sandal showcases the brand’s classic silhouette, but is made out of a lightweight, flexible, waterproof material. The sandals are also washable, which means your dad can trek them in the mud without having to worry about ruining his new favorite pair of shoes. What’s not to love?

Nothing signals “It’s time to wind down and relax” to the body more than putting on an oversized plush robe. This find from Brooklinen will have your dad feeling like every day is spa day with its super-soft and plush Turkish cotton. The idea for the robe was taken from the brand’s best-selling Super-Plush towels and gives you the chance to swathe yourself in oversized luxury whenever you want.

The robe comes in five colors, including striped flamingo (pink and white), white, smoke, graphite and ocean. It’s also currently available in a limited edition eucalyptus shade of green which is only around until supplies last. The Turkish cotton is super durable, so there’s no need to worry about it wearing down over time due to wash and dry cycles. It’s a no brainer!

It’s safe to say there probably isn’t a dad out there who wouldn’t benefit from this shave collection from the skincare geniuses at Kiehl’s. The four-piece kit contains an energizing cleanser, a brushless shave cream, a razor burn relief salve and a vitamin-enriched moisturizer. The kit is valued at $83, is normally priced at $58, and is currently on a limited-time sale for $49.30. That means if you act soon you’ll snag a deal for almost $34 less than the full-value price.

All of the products contain great-for-your skin natural ingredients, as well as vitamin C, caffeine and menthol for extra perkiness.

If you want to snag this gift and have it sent straight to your dad, Nordstrom offers some great free add-ons including a free email gift message or a free printed note upon delivery.

