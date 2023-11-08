Giant teams up with the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility to give people a second chance

JESSUP — For over a year now, Giant has partnered with the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility for a work release program.

The second chance program gives people who are incarcerated a chance to gain financial stability and a career once they are released.

The associates work at the warehouse in Jessup.

Since the program started they have had 25 success stories.

One of those individuals is 27-year-old Angel Pacheco.

Back in 2019, Pacheco was arrested on a gun charge.

He was transferred from the Eastern Shore to Jessup.

With 18 months left on the his sentence, he was accepted into the work release program.

He has worked in the warehouse for about a year.

He is a selector and trainer.

It's his job to select the food that gets transferred to the local Giant stores.

He also helps train employees who speak primarily Spanish.

Pacheco was released from Dorsey Run three months ago, but decided to continue working at Giant.

He says he is thankful for giant for giving him a chance.

He looks forward to coming to work everyday.

"I love working at Giant. It makes my day. I make my own pay, my own hours. I come here, do what I'm supposed to do, hit my own incentive and go home. And that's all, said Pacheco.

Those who stay at Dorsey Run are transported to the warehouse by a van.

Nine people who were released from Dorsey Run decided to stay with Giant like Pacheco.

For people to participate they have to be infraction free, have 18 months left on their sentence and have a high school diploma or participated in a work readiness program.

Pacheco also recently received an award for team work.

Brandi Petway is the HR Facility Lead for Jessup and Giant Delivers. She noticed back in May of last year they had a staffing shortage.

She reached out to Dorsey Run to see if they had a work release program.That’s when the partnership began. Petway says those who stay at Dorsey Run have the same opportunities as the union associates.

“They have the same pay. They get transported by Dorsey Run in a van, drop them off, they pick them up. They are allowed to work overtime. They are allowed to work any of the shifts they have available," said Petway.

Petway says they have had 25 success stories.

Some who have been released decided to stay with giant like Pacheco.

Petway says everyone deserves a second chance.

“If they have rehabilitated themselves and they show the initiative they want to do better and want to have a future for themselves, I feel like we owe it to the community to help support that," said Petway.

