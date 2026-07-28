There is a new and free way to keep guns locked up inside one's home.

Free gun locks and safes now available at Enoch Pratt Libraries across Baltimore Free gun locks and safes now available at Enoch Pratt Libraries across Baltimore

Enoch Pratt Libraries across Baltimore now have gun locks and safes for those who need them.

It's part of a gun safety initiative Johns Hopkins University announced at the end of March.

A $250,000 federal grant means the city now has about 10,000 locks and 4,000 safes to hand out.

These will be distributed through community partners, including Enoch Pratt.

On Tuesday, Congressman Kwesi Mfume spoke about the importance of taking security measures with guns in the home.

There are no qualifications to get one.

Just go to your local branch to pick one up.

The devices are available on a first-come, first-served basis.