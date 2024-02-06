Former Titans player will be first to return to Super Bowl as referee

A Former Tennessee Titans player will make history this weekend as the first person to have both played in and officiated a Super Bowl game.

Terry Killens played as a linebacker and on special teams after being drafted in 1996 by the then-Houston Oilers. He continued to play for the team, which moved to Nashville and was renamed the Titans, for five seasons.

In that time frame, Killens played in Super Bowl XXXIV, which the Titans lost to the then-St. Louis Rams 23-16.

Killens played in 91 career games, most with the Titans, before finishing his career with the 49ers and Seahawks.

Now 24 years later, Killens will make history in Super Bowl LVIII as the first person to play in and officiate a Super Bowl.

He joined the NFL officiating staff in 2019, wearing uniform number 77, after officiating for the American Athletic Conference.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Killens said in a press release from the Titans. "It's basically a culmination of all the hard work and dedication I have put in. … It is a reward, not only to me, but to my crew. And a big thank you to all the people who have helped me along the way, and given me opportunities."

This story was originally published by Kelly Broderick at Scripps News Nashville.

