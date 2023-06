BALTIMORE — The Charles Street Promenade returned Saturday, giving people a chance to check out shops along the historic street.

The pedestrian takeover stretched 15 blocks and had plenty to offer.

"Food, music, fun shopping, retail, and all of that stuff from Saratoga all the way up to North Avenue," said Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

It started as a way to showcase businesses on the street during the pandemic and has turned into an annual event.