Fire reignites at Dundalk recycling plant, air quality alert issued

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews are back at the Owl Metals recycling facility because the fire reignited Thursday afternoon.

This prompted an air quality alert for residents in the Dundalk area.

🚨 Air Quality Alert for Sensitive Groups 🚨



The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) advises sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities near the Owl Recycling Facility following this weekend's fire.



Stay updated by following MDE on Facebook and X.

In the Maryland Department of the Environment's air quality forecast, they say residents in southern parts of both Baltimore County and City may experience some air quality issues.

"Air quality samples near [the] fire, when combined with weather conditions that could concentrate pollution, show that sensitive groups in that area should avoid outdoor activities and everyone in that area should limit strenuous outdoor activities," Maryland Department of the Environment said.

Officials with the fire department say this isn't uncommon following intense fires.

"Crews are currently on-site addressing a rekindle of the fire. Rekindles are not uncommon following intense fires involving large amounts of combustible material, as deep-seated fires can take several days to fully extinguish and may occasionally reignite during that time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Arson Team. For any concerns regarding air quality, please contact the Maryland Department of the Environment," Baltimore County Fire department said.

Emergency crews spent Saturday evening battling the three-alarm fire at the recycling plant.

Part of the building collapsed due to the fire.

One neighborhood resident was taken to the hospital as a precaution for respiratory issues. The individual was not directly involved with the fire.

While the cause remains under investigation, there have been previous fires reported at the location.