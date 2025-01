BALTIMORE COUNTY — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Dundalk.

A recycling plant in the 1900 block of Rettman Lane is currently in flames.

A third alarm has been requested.

Police say to avoid the Peninsula Expressway and Stansbury Park area as crews continue to battle the fire. Several roads in the area are closed as a result.

There's no word on injuries or cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.