Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Fire at Dundalk church cause by lightning strike

Church Fire .jpg
Baltimore County Fire Department
Church Fire .jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County firefighters were on the scene of a church fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the St. Rita Catholic Church in Dundalk around 2:34 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the church.

Officials say due to the size of the building, this required a second alarm, bringing nearly 75 fire and EMS crews to the scene.

One firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was natural. Storm data shows that between 2:25 p.m. and 2:28 p.m., seven lighting strikes happened less than a mile from the church.

The first 911 call reporting the fire came just minutes later, at 2:34 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore praised the firefighters for their response.

"Thank you to Baltimore County Fire Fighters on their response to the fire out break at Saint Rita Church in Dundalk. We pray for the area community and parishioners of Our Lady of Hope/St. Rita Church and all who worship there," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR