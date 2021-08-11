Watch
It's time to 'Fill the House!'

Helping House of Ruth Maryland
WMAR joins House of Ruth to help Fill the House
Posted at 1:56 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 13:56:33-04

For the 5th year WMAR is working with PeoplesBank and the House of Ruth to "Fill the House".

October 20, 2021 we will be at the Weis Markets at Towson Place, located at 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, collecting donations.

You can support the House of Ruth Maryland with a donation now, or join us at our socially-distanced, drive-up event October 20th.

On the 20th the WMAR-2 News team and members of House of Ruth Maryland will be on site all day to collect new diapers, wipes, formula comforters, pillows blankets and new underwear for women and children.

