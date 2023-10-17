Cookout for a Cause: KCW Engineering hosts event in support of House of Ruth

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and something simple like lunch can help victims and survivors.

On Tuesday KCW Engineering held a cookout to help out House of Ruth Maryland.

All the proceeds are going to the nonprofit's emergency fund.

Organizers say the donations are only part of the benefit of an event like this.

"It is important as business owners that we use this platform to not only allow our employees to be aware of domestic violence, but also our community," said Melissa Walker, CFO/Executive Vice President of KCW Engineering.

WMAR-2 News is helping House of Ruth fill the house on Wednesday, October 18.

At the Weis in Towson Place, we're collecting items for women who are victims of domestic abuse and supplies for there children.

You can drop off donations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Weis Market parking lot.

