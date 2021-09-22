Fall is here! It's time for pumpkins, corn mazes, hayrides and haunted houses

Over the Summer you shared "Hidden Gems" with us, so for the Fall we decided to do it again. The Fall colors, the weather, the pumpkins and corn mazes are just perfect in Maryland. So here's how our list is starting, but we want to hear from you.

Maryland Corn Maze: The Maryland Corn Maze is located in Gambrills. This year's theme is a ROADTRIP! With so many people canceling travel plans this is a perfect way to get in a weekend adventure. People have been getting lost in the 8-acre maze since 2006, but there is so much more to do. There are hayrides, web swings, a petting zoo and a bouncepad. It's best to buy tickets in advance.

Beachmont Corn Maze: Located in Kingsville this 6-acre corn maze has 2 plus miles of pathways to get lost in. There is also an "extreme hayride", corn bag toss and an inflatable obstacle course. You can get a season pass, which means you can take advantage of the fun fall activities every weekend, or buy general admission.

Weber's Farm: Head to Parkville for that fall feeling. Weber's has already kicked off their Fall Harvest Days. The Barnyard is now open but if you are planning a trip you have to get tickets ahead of time. If you are just looking for all the flavors and treats fall has to offer you can head to the market, no tickets needed there.

Milburn Orchards: Head over to Elkton for some fall fun at Milburn Orchards. Milburn's Fall Festival Weekends are in full swing. Tickets are required, in advance. There are different themes each weekend so make sure you checkout their calendar for events you won't want to miss.

Green Meadows Petting Farm: Green Meadows, in Ijamsville, Frederick County is ready for Fall! Along with opening their pumpkin patch they have a few events planned to get you in the spirit.

Winterbrook Farms: Not only does this spot have Marylands largest cornmaze, but they have more than 20 fun, fall activities such as a Pumpkin Jumping Pillow, Mountain Slides, Mini Ziplines, Farm Animals, Apple Cannons, Pedal Karts, and more! They're open through October 31! Cost of admission depends on the day, but ranges from $10 to $12.

Summers Farms: Mazes? Slides? Barnyard Animals? Campfires? What's not to love about this spot! This Frederick Farm has tons of things to do and even holds special event weekends, including the Maryland Pumpkin Festival at the start of October! You can purchase a season pass or buy general admission and head out there any day of the week!

Gaver Farm: Located in Mount Airy, this farm has more than 60 attractions, and is fun for all ages! They have mazes, farm animals, duck races, ball games, photo centers and giant slides! Their Fall Fun Fest is running through October 31 and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily! Season Passes are $42 per person, good for admission on weekdays and weekends!

Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch: For nearly 30 years, this 131 acre farm in Middletown has been a Halloween favorite for families across the state. Starting September 25, Jumbo's will be open everyday from 10am to 6pm. Admission includes hayrides to and from the pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, jumping pillow & more!

Butler's Orchard: Located in Germantown, the 41st annual Pumpkin Festival starts September 25th. Butler's has a twisted corn maze and straw maze, not to mention their Hilltop Hop Jump Pads and Hay Loft. And of course, don't forget to pick your own pumpkin.

Bedlam in the Boro: Located just shy of the Mason Dixon Line in Carroll County, the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department puts on this spooky event each October leading up to Halloween. You can choose to walk-thru a haunted house or go on a three-mile haunted hayride. If you're really brave, try both. There's also a kids hayride offered a couple Sundays out of the month.

Larriland Farm: Take a 20 minute hayride around this Western Howard County farm, along a stream and through woods decorated with ghosts, goblins, and storybook characters. No reservations are required. Also ask about the on-site pumpkin patch and straw maze.

Jarrettsville Sunflowers: The photos always fill our timeline when friends and family stop to see the Jarrettsville Sunflowers. It's the perfect photo spot. The field is located at 3767 Norrisville Rd. Directly across from Jarrettsville Pharmacy. Fields open at 1pm September 24th. Head to their Facebook page for their full list of weekends and hours.

We want to grow this list so tell us, what is your favorite Fall spot? Email us at storyideas@wmar.com so we can add to this list.