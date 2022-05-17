Disgruntled former employee caused explosion at Windsor Mill nail salon after refusing orders from police to leave

WOODLAWN, Md. — We're learning more about the Monday night explosion at a nail salon in Windsor Mill, that left four police officers and two EMTs hurt.

It all started around 9:15pm, when officers were called for a disturbance at the Security Station Shopping Center on Rolling Road.

Police say a disgruntled former employee refused to leave the Libra Nails & Spa. When officers ordered him away, he instead ran back inside the business and lit a fire that quickly turned into an explosion.

Man caused explosion at Windsor Mill nail salon after refusing police orders to leave

Four Baltimore County Police officers and two Woodlawn Volunteer Fire & EMS workers were sent to the hospital as result. All have since been released, with exception to one officer who remains under observation.

The impact of the explosion damaged and blew out the windows of at least three other neighboring storefronts, forcing county building inspectors to condemn those buildings.

The suspect meanwhile remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries. Police have not released his name, but said charges would be filed if and when he's discharged.