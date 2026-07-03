Ex-Harford County EMT, volunteer fire company member indicted on child pornography charges

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A former Harford County emergency medical technician has been indicted in connection to child pornography charges, according to the Maryland State Police.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jurel Daquone Leo Bowman, a Calvert County native, who is charged with six counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Police say the investigation into Bowman began in November 2025.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The Susquehanna Hose Company released a statement Friday following the announcement of Bowman's arrest, stating that he had been employed there since May 2025 and has since been terminated.

The fire company added that Bowman's arrest was the result of a three-year investigation into his alleged actions, which involved multiple fire/EMS stations throughout Harford County.

Bowman's alleged crimes involved his personal laptop utilizing the Harford County HMAN (Harford Metro Area Network) internet system.

"To our knowledge, many of these alleged incidents occurred while Mr. Bowman was on duty, which may have included time spent working at Susquehanna Hose Company House 3 and House 5 in his role as a Harford County DES EMT. Representatives of the Susquehanna Hose Company met with investigators last night and are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation," the fire company said.

"The Susquehanna Hose Company looks forward to working alongside the Harford County Department of Emergency Services to continue providing the highest level of emergency medical care to the citizens of the City of Havre de Grace."

Bowman was served with an arrest warrant at his workplace in Harford County around 9 p.m. Thursday and was taken to the Harford County Detention Center for processing.