Second grade teacher Taylor Gauniel gets her students excited to donate to food drive

SEVERN, Md. — In Taylor Gauniel's second grade classroom at Ridgeway Elementary School, the students are learning more than just writing and math.

"We try to get the kids really involved in giving back to the community," she said.

One way of doing that is a canned food drive. Students brought in donations for one month.

"Everyday they would come in [and say] ‘I brought this today!’ and it was really nice to see the fun that they had with it too," said Gauniel.

To get the kids excited about donating, the school did a Spirit Week. For example, if the students brought in items to make PBJ sandwiches, they could wear their PJs to school. If they brought in items that go together, like soup and crackers, they could dress like a twin.

All of the food collected will go to the Anne Arundel County food pantry. And judging by the piles of food in the school's cafeteria, the students get an A+ in generosity.

"We want to raise them to be those good citizens in our community so that’s why I think its really important to start young and make them understand why this is so important to give back," Gauniel said.