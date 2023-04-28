Rosedale Christian Academy collects 1,301 pajamas to donate to Casey Cares

ROSEDALE, Md. — In the month of April, the office of Casey Cares turns into a workshop with volunteers rolling thousands of pajamas that will go to critically-ill children at local hospitals.

April is when Casey Carescelebrates its "Biggest Pajama Party" and puts the call out to local schools, businesses and individuals to donate PJs for the kids who they serve.

"For our staff and the organization, it means so much to have so many people in the community contributing but also making the campaign their own," said Erin Ritter, deputy associate director at Casey Cares.

One of the schools that steps up to collect pajamas is Rosedale Christian Academy.

"We had a student here several years ago who was blessed by the Casey Cares Foundation so our school started collecting for that reason," said Melissa Hughey, the elementary school principal at Rosedale Christian Academy.

This year, the students collected 1,301 pairs of pajamas.

"I asked my mom and her friends if they could help me and they brought in as many as they could," said Scarlett Ryea, a fifth grader who collected 45 pairs of pajamas.

"My dad’s sister she surprised me and sent me a letter and gave me like $60 so my mom and I went out and bought PJs," said Alivia Warren, a third grader who also collected 45 pairs.

The class that collected the most pairs got to take a field trip to Casey Cares to drop off the donations.

"It kind of gives them a better idea of where those pajamas are going and how they’re used by the hospital so its nice to be able to make a full circle there," said Ritter.

And the visit drives home the message that doing simple acts of kindness can be just as rewarding to the students, as those who are on the receiving end.

"It makes me feel happy because it makes me feel happy when I give," said fifth grader Imani Hubbins.

"Its fun to help people in need and its always happy to see people smile," said Naomi Crawford, a fourth grader.

"We are very much wanting to outreach in our local community but also out in Baltimore and the surrounding communities," said Hughey. "We focus on showing God’s love and that’s where we want to be."

Casey Cares accepts pajama donations all year long. To learn how to donate, click here.