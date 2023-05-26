Fifth grade classes at Hampstead Elementary give back to numerous charities, causes

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — In Regina Michel's fifth grade classroom at Hampstead Elementary School, it's not just the students who have their eyes on her during the day's lessons.

"I have [some] pets in my classroom, turtles and fish. The kids get really excited, they want to help animals," she said.

So it's no surprise that among the many charities that the fifth grade classes, along with the rest of the school, support is the Carroll County Humane Society. Michel said they've been collecting donations for the animal shelter for more than 20 years.

"Most kids this age are interested in animals so when I tell them stories about the humane society, the families here in Hampstead, not just the kids, but the families are very supportive," she said.

Giving back is ingrained in the students at Hampstead and they've done quite a few community service projects this year, including collecting books to send to a school in Ohio for their library and collecting canned goods for families in need.

With each activity, the students are getting hands-on experience of making a difference.

"They’re able to learn [kindness] through actually doing something, which is just bringing in something and knowing that its going to go off to something better," said Jody Zwack, a fifth grade teacher.

And in turn, it makes the kids feel good knowing that their acts of kindness have far-reaching effects.

"People don’t have as much as you do so it feels nice to give them a portion of what you have," said Reina.

"It feels really good to give stuff that I don’t need anymore," said Stevie.

When asked about their favorite charity, most said they enjoyed collecting the books while others said they liked all of them.

"I don’t have a favorite but all of them are in my heart," said Addison, a fifth grader. "They’re so heartwarming and when we do it, it makes me so happy for the others."

There's nothing more that these fifth grade teachers could hope for than to send their students off to middle school with the tools to be the change makers they've proven they can be.

"I think anytime they can feel as if they’re helping others, it builds confidence, builds empathy," said Michel.