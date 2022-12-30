A recap of the 2022 winners of the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award

It was another incredible year honoring those who go above and beyond for their community with the Chick-fil-A Everyday Heroes award.

This year, we recognized kids 18 and younger who are doing good deeds, whether in their neighborhood or thousands of miles away.

Watch the video above to see all of the winners and to see more about each winner, go to the Everyday Heroes section of the website.

Next year's theme will be elementary school classrooms who are doing acts of kindness, like a can drive, clothing collection or group volunteer project. We will post a new nomination form to the website in the new year.

And special thanks to the Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants for sponsoring the award and providing a free lunch for 10 for each winner.