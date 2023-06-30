5th graders at Matapeake Elementary make homemade products, raise money for charity

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — When WMAR-2 News went to visit David Cherry's 5th grade class at Matapeake Elementary in late May, the kids were soaking in their last few days at this school before heading off to middle school next year.

We were there to talk about one of their last big projects as 5th graders, known as "Market Day."

"Market Day is basically the 5th grade service learning project," said Cherry. "The kids are charged with making a product, they sell, they produce and we try to make it environmentally friendly."

The kids are encouraged to make things out of recycled materials and they spend months coming up with the products and putting them together. Cherry said some of the items this year included handbags made out of dog and cat food bags, seashell jewelry and pet rocks.

The 5th grade then holds its Market Day in mid-May for the entire school, where students and staff can shop. The proceeds go to a charity, chosen by the students. This year, the recipient was Chesapeake Cats and Dogs.

"We made close to $3,000 this year and that’s really a significant amount considering that all of our classes were on the small side this year," said Cherry. "So that we were able to raise that amount of money is just a testament to all the kids and all the hard work. I'm really proud of them."

And the kids can take pride in knowing that their unique products made a difference in the lives of homeless pets.

"They are very kind, very respectful kids and it gives you hope for the future."