14-year-old Danica Minter gives her time to charity, working with special needs students

HALETHORPE, Md. — Danica Minter knows how to land a strike.

She's played softball since she was three, throwing change ups, fastballs and drop balls. But life threw her a big curve ball in 2020 when she was diagnosed with Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura, or ITP.

"I was at softball across the bridge in Ocean City and I had back pain and bruises," she said.

ITP is a blood disorder that can cause internal bleeding and bruising. Minter takes medication daily for it and has to be careful when playing her favorite sport.

"I play travel softball, so there are times I can’t play because if I get hit with a ball, I could bleed out and be rushed to the hospital."

The ITP diagnosis hasn't slowed her down much on the field or when it comes to her work in the community. One group she volunteers with is the Drops of Love Foundation. Minter helps out with their collection drives and will also pick a child around the holidays to buy them gifts.

"She has a very giving heart," said Brandy Supik, the founder of Drops of Love. "Its important to me for the kids to see that there’s still good in the world. Kids like Danica are the reason why there are still good things in this world."

During her time at Arbutus Middle School, Minter volunteered with the group "Best Buddies", which partnered students with special needs kids.

"It makes me happy because when I walk in they’re like 'hey Danica' and I’m like 'hey,' and it’s just good to see them feel like they’re important and normal," she said.

"Danica is the student who goes above and beyond to help others but without looking for any type of recognition," said Deborah Donovan, a teacher at Arbutus who oversees the Best Buddies program.

Minter is entering her first year at Western School of Technology this year so she won't be returning to Arbutus Middle. Donovan says her presence will be sorely missed.

"One of my students is still talking about her. He asked if she’s coming back next year, where will she be and how can we see her again. She definitely left an impression on all of our students," said Donovan.

Minter excels at leaving an impression wherever she is, be it on the softball field, in the classroom or volunteering in her community.