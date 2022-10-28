10-year-old Yacqub Brim helps his mom with their dog treat company "Pawtastic Tummies"

CATONSVILLE, Md. — It's almost time to go to school, but 10-year-old school Yacqub Brim has to get some play time in with one of his dogs Moochie.

"His thing is dogs, it makes him happy," said his mom, Khadijah Turnquist-Moore.

It's that deep love for dogs that sparked a mom-and-son business venture called Pawtastic Tummies.

Turnquist-Moore said when they adopted their dog Cane, they found out he had serious allergies. She said Brim wanted to make him something Cane could safely eat, which was peanut butter treats.

The treats were a hit with Cane and word quickly spread about the homemade dog goodies.

"It started off as a hobby and now there’s more demand," Turnquist-Moore said. "And he’s like Mommy the app is going off, it’s chiming, you gotta make something!"

They make a variety of flavors and treats, from "pup-cakes" and cookies, to more unusual items like chicken feet.

Turnquist-Moore said she is proud of Brim, who has autism, and his ability to push past his disability and do what he sets his mind to accomplish.

"Let me show him off to the community and let everyone know that even with a disability you can be great," she said.

