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Programming Alert: Watch 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy on Bounce

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Because of Thursday night's Baltimore Ravens game on WMAR-2, fans of first responders, high-stakes drama and medical intrigue can catch a full night of hit television on Bounce (WMAR 2.3).

Tune in from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for:

  • 9-1-1 at 8 p.m.
  • 9-1-1: Nashville at 9 p.m.
  • Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m.

If you miss tonight's broadcasts on Bounce, the episodes will also air overnight on WMAR-2:

  • 9-1-1 — Friday at 1:06 a.m.
  • 9-1-1: Nashville — Friday at 2:06 a.m.
  • Grey's Anatomy — Saturday at 1:06 a.m.

Click here to check your local listings and watch on WMAR-2 and Bounce Baltimore.

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