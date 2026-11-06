Programming Alert: Watch 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey's Anatomy on Bounce

BALTIMORE — Because of Thursday night's Baltimore Ravens game on WMAR-2, fans of first responders, high-stakes drama and medical intrigue can catch a full night of hit television on Bounce (WMAR 2.3).

Tune in from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for:



9-1-1 at 8 p.m.

9-1-1: Nashville at 9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m.

If you miss tonight's broadcasts on Bounce, the episodes will also air overnight on WMAR-2:



9-1-1 — Friday at 1:06 a.m.

9-1-1: Nashville — Friday at 2:06 a.m.

Grey's Anatomy — Saturday at 1:06 a.m.

Click here to check your local listings and watch on WMAR-2 and Bounce Baltimore.