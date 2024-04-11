Poll: Scott leads Dixon in Baltimore Mayor's race despite majority's disapproval

BALTIMORE — A newly released poll offers a glimpse into where Baltimore City voters stand on hot button issues as the 2024 Mayoral primary election approaches.

Goucher College surveyed 705 registered voters between April 3 and 7, on the heels of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

A majority of voters gave Mayor Brandon Scott (33%) and Governor Wes Moore (46%) excellent marks for their response to the tragedy.

Still, a combined 47 percent of City voters either disapprove or strongly disapprove of Scott's overall performance as Mayor.

However, the poll found Scott surging ahead of his likely opponent in the General Election, former Mayor Sheila Dixon by eight points at 40 to 32 percent.

The number one concern facing City residents is crime and public safety, at 88 percent. Two leading factors behind the crime rate are Drug and substance abuse, along with underfunded schools, according to polled voters.

City Schools were one of two City services, programs or entities to receive F grades (roads being the other).

The poll also found 65 percent of voters feel a lack of effective city leadership as a driving factor behind crime.

Among surveyed voters, 67 percent say the the criminal justice system in Baltimore City is not tough enough.

Aside from crime, the two other biggest issues City voters have are a lack of affordable housing and illegal dumping in the streets.

Despite this, 44 percent say they're optimistic about the City's future.

Read the full poll here.