Trump jabs Hogan while endorsing 2022 candidate for Maryland Governor

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, in New York. Mexico is starting to seriously contemplate the possibility that millions of its migrants could be deported under the proposals put forward by President-elect Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:18:59-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing a candidate in Maryland's 2022 Gubernatorial primary race.

On Monday evening, current State Delegate Dan Cox announced on Facebook that Trump had backed him for Governor.

In a letter from his Political Action Committee, Trump specifically criticizes Cox's opponent ,Kelly Schulz, for her current role as Maryland Commerce Secretary under Governor Larry Hogan.

“Dan is MAGA all the way—unlike his opponent, Kelly Schulz, who was handpicked by her “boss,” RINO Larry Hogan, who has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement,” said Trump.

Hogan fired back on Twitter, mocking the margin for which Trump lost the state in the 2020 Presidential election.

While Trump did lose Maryland by nearly three dozen points, he still maintains plenty of influence on how recent elections have been decided throughout the country.

A recent Goucher College poll showed 55 percent of Maryland residents would likely prefer a GOP moderate like Hogan as opposed to a Trump like Republican, if matched up against a progressive Democratic candidate. That same poll also showed a moderate type of Republican like Hogan slightly favored over a moderate Democrat.

This isn't the first time that Hogan and the 45th President have sparred. Hogan has been an outspoken Trump critic on many issues, including the events on January 6, the availability of COVID-19 tests, and the decision to nominate a Supreme Court Justice during an election year.

