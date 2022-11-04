City Council members want to change their pension eligibility as voters decide on Question K

BALTIMORE — This General Election, Baltimore City voters have the choice to impose eight-year term limits on their elected officials.

It appears on ballots as Question K.

In preparation for its passage, City Council members are looking to shorten the number of years they would have to serve in order to obtain a pension.

Currently, elected leaders in Baltimore City are eligible for a pension after 12-years of service.

But if Question K were to go into effect, some current and future office holders would not have the time accrued to qualify for one.

As it stands now, the bill sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby, proposes that elected City officials who begin serving as of December 1this year, would be eligible after eight-years.

On Thursday, the Council's Education Workforce and Youth Committee voted 5-2 in favor of advancing the legislation.

This despite the objection of David Randall, the executive director of the Baltimore Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement Savings Plan Systems.

Randall worries the bill could put the system at risk of being underfunded, although it's fully funded right now.

"It is highly unusual for elected officials to enhance their benefits while in term,” Randall wrote.

In response, Baltimore City's Finance Department acknowledged some concern about the pension system's current setup potentially deterring people from running for future office.

However they agreed with Randall, that the bill could end up costing City tax payers more over time.

Baltimore City's Fraternal Order of Police also weighed in on Twitter, calling the bill "one of the most egregious privileged class moves against labor in the history of Baltimore City."

The police union was eluding to the fact that officers have to work 25 years to be eligible for a pension.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the full City Council.

If passed the new pension rules would go into effect in 2024.