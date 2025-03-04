Dundalk artist welds scrap metal to make art

DUNDALK — Over in Dundalk, you'll meet one scrap metal artist who is making a name for himself with his artwork.

On any given day, you can find Eric Magnunson in his shed welding scrap metal to make art.

He got his start in 2016 when he was living in Arizona and later earned a degree in welding during the pandemic.

"I had a little welder, a tiny little bedroom and a whole lot of time. So, I just started making stuff," said Magnunson.

Using copper, brass and other materials, he has made everything from butterflies, birds, owls and crabs.

"It's dangerous. I'm covered in scars, but at the end of the day, I can say I bled for that, and that makes it valuable to me, let alone to other people," said Magnunson.

When Magnunson was in Arizona, his artwork became popular.

"I was building multiple gallery showings. I had contacts reaching out for showings in LA.," said Magnunson.

While things were going well in Arizona, Magnunson had to make the tough decision to move back home, so he can help take care of his family.

Magnunson's grandfather is battling dementia and he is assisting his mom and her wife as caretakers.

Being back home, Magnunson had to start over, but he says it was worth it, knowing his family is fine.

"I would love to be financially comfortable for one of the first times in my life, but that comes second. Love is worth more than that. Family is worth more than that. And it took me being away from the for seven years to really realize that," said Magnunson.